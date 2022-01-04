BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dawson-Boyd 87, MACCRAY 62

Esko 90, Proctor 37

Fertile-Beltrami 95, Bagley 34

Fosston 62, Park Christian 47

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 66, Edgerton 62

Hiawatha Collegiate 100, LILA 44

Lac qui Parle Valley 51, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45

Lakeview 89, Yellow Medicine East 57

LeRoy-Ostrander 71, Houston 58

Lewiston-Altura 95, Fillmore Central 45

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 67, Blooming Prairie 62

Math and Science Academy 81, Hmong Academy 17

Minneota 57, Canby 52

New Ulm Cathedral 62, Wabasso 48

Pipestone 60, Murray County Central 45

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62, Winona Cotter 23

Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Brainerd 59

Sibley-Ocheyedan, Iowa 58, Adrian/Ellsworth 28

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 64, Sleepy Eye 52

Southwest Minnesota Christian 67, Jackson County Central 51

St. Charles 83, La Crescent 31

Stephen-Argyle 64, Kittson County Central 59

Two Harbors 80, Cook County 46

Windom 65, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avail Academy vs. Groves Academy, ppd.

