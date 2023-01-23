BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centennial 51, Winters Mill 38

Century 69, Western STES 65

Hancock 34, Union Grant, W.Va. 30

Howard 64, Edgewood 55

Kings Christian 38, Leonardtown 33

MD School for the Deaf 52, Greater Grace 42

Manchester Valley 59, South Carroll 46

Maret, D.C. 67, Landon 57

Mt. Carmel 82, Calvert Hall College 58

Mt. St. Joseph's 72, Loyola 49

Pasadena Chesapeake 76, Wilde Lake 47

South River 62, Huntingtown 49

St. Maria Goretti 85, St. Frances Academy 77

St. Mary's 54, Chapelgate 52

Thomas Stone 62, Westlake 53

