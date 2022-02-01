GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny 77, Ames 19

Aplington-Parkersburg 59, Union Community, LaPorte City 34

Burlington Notre Dame 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 58, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35

Central City 60, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56

Central Decatur, Leon 58, Mount Ayr 40

Central Elkader 53, North Fayette Valley 35

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Grand View Christian 26

Creston 68, Clarke, Osceola 42

Des Moines, North 61, Pella 55

Des Moines, Roosevelt 66, Ottumwa 11

Diagonal 58, Orient-Macksburg 31

Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Starmont 22

Fairfield 56, Albia 26

Glidden-Ralston 60, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54

Interstate 35,Truro 56, Woodward-Granger 43

Iowa City Liberty High School 57, Waterloo, East 44

Johnston 57, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 41

Kee, Lansing 51, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 33

Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 40

Lenox 69, East Union, Afton 37

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 68, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Melcher-Dallas 35, Tri-County, Thornburg 21

Meskwaki Settlement School 44, GMG, Garwin 24

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47, Washington 27

Midland, Wyoming 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 21

Moulton-Udell 49, Novinger, Mo. 32

Nashua-Plainfield 47, Waterloo Christian School 37

North Tama, Traer 71, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 4

OA-BCIG 60, River Valley, Correctionville 28

Oelwein 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29

Osage 46, Central Springs 28

Ridge View 50, West Monona 43

Saint Ansgar 47, Crestwood, Cresco 37

Shenandoah 53, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 46

Sioux City, East 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 60, Logan-Magnolia 33

Stanton 61, Griswold 23

Twin Cedars, Bussey 42, H-L-V, Victor 37

Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 60

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53, Tripoli 17

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Mason City 43

Wayne, Corydon 61, Southwest Valley 55

West Bend-Mallard 66, Harris-Lake Park 61

West Hancock, Britt 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26

Westwood, Sloan 58, Kingsley-Pierson 35

Winterset 70, Harlan 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

