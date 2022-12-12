BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Clark Montessori 68, Cin. SCPA 19

Cuyahoga Falls 52, Kent Roosevelt 47

Euclid 69, Cle. JFK 35

Galloway Westland 57, West 55

Garfield Hts. Trinity 73, Wickliffe 46

Newark Licking Valley 51, Newark Cath. 40

Northside Christian 66, Groveport Madison Christian 42

Orwell Grand Valley 55, Mantua Crestwood 45

Pemberville Eastwood 59, Bowling Green 57

Thornville Sheridan 71, Crooksville 17

W. Unity Hilltop 66, Hamilton, Ind. 39

Westerville N. 57, Gahanna Lincoln 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

