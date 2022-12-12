BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Clark Montessori 68, Cin. SCPA 19
Cuyahoga Falls 52, Kent Roosevelt 47
Euclid 69, Cle. JFK 35
Galloway Westland 57, West 55
Garfield Hts. Trinity 73, Wickliffe 46
Newark Licking Valley 51, Newark Cath. 40
Northside Christian 66, Groveport Madison Christian 42
Orwell Grand Valley 55, Mantua Crestwood 45
Pemberville Eastwood 59, Bowling Green 57
Thornville Sheridan 71, Crooksville 17
W. Unity Hilltop 66, Hamilton, Ind. 39
Westerville N. 57, Gahanna Lincoln 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
