GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American History 51, Weequahic 20

Bayonne 86, Hoboken 22

Bergen Charter 27, Paterson Charter 12

Boonton 32, Villa Walsh 20

Bound Brook 43, Morristown 33

Bridgewater-Raritan 48, McNair 20

Buena Regional 30, Gloucester City 25

Caldwell 50, Payne Tech 27

Cedar Creek 36, Atlantic Christian 29

Chatham 61, St. Benedict's 46

Cherokee 50, Haddon Heights 28

Cinnaminson 53, Trenton Catholic 36

Clayton 44, Schalick 27

Delaware Valley Regional 44, Hamilton West 32

Delran 54, Palmyra 32

Delsea 49, Gloucester Tech 39

Eastern 49, Moorestown Friends 14

Eastern Christian 46, Midland Park 25

Elmwood Park 47, Wallington 12

Emerson 37, Demarest 32

Florence 49, Camden Tech 36

Gateway 47, Penn Tech 17

Gill St. Bernard's 74, Kent Place 18

Gloucester Catholic 53, Clearview Regional 47

Highland 48, Woodstown 42

Highland Park 44, Dunellen 29

Holy Cross Prep 54, Camden Academy Charter 13

Indian Hills 44, Bergenfield 37

Jonathan Dayton 47, Cranford 45

Kearny 51, Hudson Catholic 41

Kingsway 43, Pennsville Memorial 41

Kittatinny 44, Newton 32

Lawrence 33, Nottingham 19

Madison 43, Morristown 33

Medford Tech 63, Willingboro 46

Middletown South 60, Central Regional 32

Millburn 49, Union 35

Monmouth 49, Linden 32

Montville 66, Ramapo 51

Moorestown 66, Doane Academy 18

Morris Catholic 77, Morristown-Beard 31

Morris Hills 43, High Point 33

Newark Central 53, Livingston 35

North Arlington 35, Lodi 13

Northern Burlington 43, Burlington Township 41

Oak Knoll 43, Mt. St. Dominic 40

Paul VI 95, Bishop Eustace Prep 33

Pequannock 57, Kinnelon 29

Point Pleasant Beach 37, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 24

Point Pleasant Boro 51, Lacey 27

Randolph 28, Mahwah 22

Ridgefield 19, Mary Help 18

River Dell 52, Park Ridge 31

Rutgers Prep 68, Ocean Township 38

Rutherford 39, Waldwick 24

Saddle Brook 51, Wood-Ridge 37

Salem 52, Overbrook 50

Science Park 43, Belleville 26

Secaucus 60, St. Dominic 33

Somerset Tech 61, Roselle Park 28

Sparta 61, Teaneck 48

St. Joseph-Hammonton 56, LEAP Academy 34

Stuart Country Day 57, Stem Civics 16

Union City 66, Lincoln 20

Wall 60, Freehold Township 42

Washington Township 71, Triton 23

West Milford 60, Lenape Valley 50

Williamstown 72, Penns Grove 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

