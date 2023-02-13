GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American History 51, Weequahic 20
Bayonne 86, Hoboken 22
Bergen Charter 27, Paterson Charter 12
Boonton 32, Villa Walsh 20
Bound Brook 43, Morristown 33
Bridgewater-Raritan 48, McNair 20
Buena Regional 30, Gloucester City 25
Caldwell 50, Payne Tech 27
Cedar Creek 36, Atlantic Christian 29
Chatham 61, St. Benedict's 46
Cherokee 50, Haddon Heights 28
Cinnaminson 53, Trenton Catholic 36
Clayton 44, Schalick 27
Delaware Valley Regional 44, Hamilton West 32
Delran 54, Palmyra 32
Delsea 49, Gloucester Tech 39
Eastern 49, Moorestown Friends 14
Eastern Christian 46, Midland Park 25
Elmwood Park 47, Wallington 12
Emerson 37, Demarest 32
Florence 49, Camden Tech 36
Gateway 47, Penn Tech 17
Gill St. Bernard's 74, Kent Place 18
Gloucester Catholic 53, Clearview Regional 47
Highland 48, Woodstown 42
Highland Park 44, Dunellen 29
Holy Cross Prep 54, Camden Academy Charter 13
Indian Hills 44, Bergenfield 37
Jonathan Dayton 47, Cranford 45
Kearny 51, Hudson Catholic 41
Kingsway 43, Pennsville Memorial 41
Kittatinny 44, Newton 32
Lawrence 33, Nottingham 19
Madison 43, Morristown 33
Medford Tech 63, Willingboro 46
Middletown South 60, Central Regional 32
Millburn 49, Union 35
Monmouth 49, Linden 32
Montville 66, Ramapo 51
Moorestown 66, Doane Academy 18
Morris Catholic 77, Morristown-Beard 31
Morris Hills 43, High Point 33
Newark Central 53, Livingston 35
North Arlington 35, Lodi 13
Northern Burlington 43, Burlington Township 41
Oak Knoll 43, Mt. St. Dominic 40
Paul VI 95, Bishop Eustace Prep 33
Pequannock 57, Kinnelon 29
Point Pleasant Beach 37, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 24
Point Pleasant Boro 51, Lacey 27
Randolph 28, Mahwah 22
Ridgefield 19, Mary Help 18
River Dell 52, Park Ridge 31
Rutgers Prep 68, Ocean Township 38
Rutherford 39, Waldwick 24
Saddle Brook 51, Wood-Ridge 37
Salem 52, Overbrook 50
Science Park 43, Belleville 26
Secaucus 60, St. Dominic 33
Somerset Tech 61, Roselle Park 28
Sparta 61, Teaneck 48
St. Joseph-Hammonton 56, LEAP Academy 34
Stuart Country Day 57, Stem Civics 16
Union City 66, Lincoln 20
Wall 60, Freehold Township 42
Washington Township 71, Triton 23
West Milford 60, Lenape Valley 50
Williamstown 72, Penns Grove 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
