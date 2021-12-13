BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore City College 66, Broadneck 59

Benjamin Franklin High School 51, Baltimore Chesapeake 37

Calvert Hall College 66, Baltimore Douglass 36

Cambridge/SD 72, North Dorchester 68

Col. Richardson 64, James M. Bennett 58

Harford Tech 78, North East 57

Harwood Southern 75, Northeast - AA 65

Hereford 58, Manchester Valley 44

Indian Creek 59, Meade 57

Kent County 58, North Caroline 46

La Plata 50, Leonardtown 44

Old Mill 50, Crofton 38

Oxon Hill 62, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 54

Parkville 63, Edgewood 52

Patapsco 73, North Harford 59

Queen Annes County 53, Easton 50

Salisbury 67, Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 43

Salisbury Christian School 53, Chincoteague, Va. 49

Severna Park 58, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 42

Stephen Decatur 47, Washington 38

Thomas Stone 60, Lackey 45

Towson 79, Carver Arts & Tech 43

Westminster 38, Catonsville 37

Wicomico 86, Snow Hill 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

