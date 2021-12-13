BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore City College 66, Broadneck 59
Benjamin Franklin High School 51, Baltimore Chesapeake 37
Calvert Hall College 66, Baltimore Douglass 36
Cambridge/SD 72, North Dorchester 68
Col. Richardson 64, James M. Bennett 58
Harford Tech 78, North East 57
Harwood Southern 75, Northeast - AA 65
Hereford 58, Manchester Valley 44
Indian Creek 59, Meade 57
Kent County 58, North Caroline 46
La Plata 50, Leonardtown 44
Old Mill 50, Crofton 38
Oxon Hill 62, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 54
Parkville 63, Edgewood 52
Patapsco 73, North Harford 59
Queen Annes County 53, Easton 50
Salisbury 67, Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 43
Salisbury Christian School 53, Chincoteague, Va. 49
Severna Park 58, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 42
Stephen Decatur 47, Washington 38
Thomas Stone 60, Lackey 45
Towson 79, Carver Arts & Tech 43
Westminster 38, Catonsville 37
Wicomico 86, Snow Hill 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/