BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 64, Leechburg 50
Berwick 67, Hanover Area 55
Boyertown 80, Antietam 39
Carbondale 54, Forest City 45
Cedar Crest 71, Governor Mifflin 51
Conestoga 53, Neshaminy 48
Dubois Central Catholic 52, Glendale 23
Elk Lake 58, Northeast Bradford 47
Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Ligonier Valley 39
Lehighton 57, Salem Christian 22
Montgomery 43, Benton 39
North Schuylkill 55, Minersville 47
Plumstead Christian 48, Calvary Baptist 32
Port Allegany 41, Smethport 37
Purchase Line 43, Ferndale 40
Schuylkill Valley 60, Pine Grove 55
Sharon 66, Sharpsville 57
Southmoreland 75, Frazier 38
West Scranton 46, Honesdale 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
