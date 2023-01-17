GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 60, University Charter 52
Alexandria 32, Saks 11
Appalachian 63, Victory Chr. 28
Bob Jones 51, Vestavia Hills 48
Calhoun 40, Bessemer City 38
Central - Clay County 41, Randolph County 23
Clay-Chalkville 53, Lee-Huntsville 46
Good Hope 57, Clements 41
Guntersville 52, Brindlee Mountain 18
Hartselle 57, Deshler 56
Hatton 67, East Lawrence 48
Hazel Green 87, Central-Tuscaloosa 30
Hillcrest 48, Chelsea 38
Homewood 57, Oak Mountain 26
Hoover 66, Munroe Day, Fla. 23
Ider 66, Valley Head 49
J.B. Pennington 44, Cullman Christian 22
Locust Fork 55, Oneonta 44
Luverne 35, Goshen 27
Marion County 66, Lamar County 54
New Hope 54, St. John Paul II Catholic 42
Northridge 63, Spain Park 24
Opelika 56, LaFayette 21
Park Crossing 62, Brewbaker Tech 59
Park Crossing 64, Catholic-Montgomery 57
Pelham 53, Center Point 18
Plainview 71, Crossville 16
Sardis 53, Hokes Bluff 28
Talladega County Central 32, Fayetteville 26
Thomasville 66, Leroy 33
Thompson 69, Vigor 37
Vina 54, Lynn 36
Woodville 51, North Jackson 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wadley vs. Woodland, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
