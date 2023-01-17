GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 60, University Charter 52

Alexandria 32, Saks 11

Appalachian 63, Victory Chr. 28

Bob Jones 51, Vestavia Hills 48

Calhoun 40, Bessemer City 38

Central - Clay County 41, Randolph County 23

Clay-Chalkville 53, Lee-Huntsville 46

Good Hope 57, Clements 41

Guntersville 52, Brindlee Mountain 18

Hartselle 57, Deshler 56

Hatton 67, East Lawrence 48

Hazel Green 87, Central-Tuscaloosa 30

Hillcrest 48, Chelsea 38

Homewood 57, Oak Mountain 26

Hoover 66, Munroe Day, Fla. 23

Ider 66, Valley Head 49

J.B. Pennington 44, Cullman Christian 22

Locust Fork 55, Oneonta 44

Luverne 35, Goshen 27

Marion County 66, Lamar County 54

New Hope 54, St. John Paul II Catholic 42

Northridge 63, Spain Park 24

Opelika 56, LaFayette 21

Park Crossing 62, Brewbaker Tech 59

Park Crossing 64, Catholic-Montgomery 57

Pelham 53, Center Point 18

Plainview 71, Crossville 16

Sardis 53, Hokes Bluff 28

Talladega County Central 32, Fayetteville 26

Thomasville 66, Leroy 33

Thompson 69, Vigor 37

Vina 54, Lynn 36

Woodville 51, North Jackson 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wadley vs. Woodland, ccd.

