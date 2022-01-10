BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bucyrus 51, Morral Ridgedale 46
Carey 61, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46
Cols. DeSales 59, Dresden Tri-Valley 44
Cols. Marion-Franklin 56, Bishop Hartley 44
Cols. Mifflin 65, Cols. Whetstone 43
Oak Harbor 64, Millbury Lake 46
Parkersburg, W.Va. 68, Marietta 63
Sidney 66, W. Carrollton 47
St. Henry 61, Russia 50
Swanton 37, Tol. Ottawa Hills 36
Tol. Maumee Valley 51, Gorham Fayette 50, OT
