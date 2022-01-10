BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bucyrus 51, Morral Ridgedale 46

Carey 61, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46

Cols. DeSales 59, Dresden Tri-Valley 44

Cols. Marion-Franklin 56, Bishop Hartley 44

Cols. Mifflin 65, Cols. Whetstone 43

Oak Harbor 64, Millbury Lake 46

Parkersburg, W.Va. 68, Marietta 63

Sidney 66, W. Carrollton 47

St. Henry 61, Russia 50

Swanton 37, Tol. Ottawa Hills 36

Tol. Maumee Valley 51, Gorham Fayette 50, OT

