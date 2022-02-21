GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class B=
First Round=
Region 2=
Potter County 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 9
Region 3=
Lake Preston 65, Iroquois/Doland 55
Region 4=
Canistota 56, Mitchell Christian 45
Region 5=
Menno 32, Frederick 30
Region 6=
Burke 54, Colome 23
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41, Kimball/White Lake 29
Region 7=
Lyman def. Oelrichs, forfeit
New Underwood 62, Crazy Horse 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bison vs. McIntosh, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
Langford vs. Wilmot, ppd. to Feb 22nd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/