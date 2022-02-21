GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class B=

First Round=

Region 2=

Potter County 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 9

Region 3=

Lake Preston 65, Iroquois/Doland 55

Region 4=

Canistota 56, Mitchell Christian 45

Region 5=

Menno 32, Frederick 30

Region 6=

Burke 54, Colome 23

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41, Kimball/White Lake 29

Region 7=

Lyman def. Oelrichs, forfeit

New Underwood 62, Crazy Horse 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bison vs. McIntosh, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

Langford vs. Wilmot, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you