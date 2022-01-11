BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carrollton 73, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 52

Cheboygan 50, Newberry 42

Fennville 58, Delton Kellogg 38

Frankenmuth 54, Essexville Garber 46

Hillman 76, AuGres-Sims 40

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 36, L'Anse 34

Kinde-North Huron 77, Caseville 39

Lenawee Christian 68, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 57

Ludington 75, Muskegon Orchard View 63

Mio-Au Sable 49, Lincoln-Alcona 36

Negaunee 42, Calumet 26

New Buffalo 74, Three Oaks River Valley 62

North Central 67, North Dickinson 23

Norway 67, West Iron County 18

Oscoda 73, Whittemore-Prescott 37

Posen 55, Hale 20

Rock Mid Peninsula 34, Eben Junction Superior Central 26

South Haven 72, Wyoming Lee 39

Southfield A&T 44, West Bloomfield 42

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 74, Covert 70

Stephenson 52, Bark River-Harris 32

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 57, Oxford 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you