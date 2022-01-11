BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carrollton 73, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 52
Cheboygan 50, Newberry 42
Fennville 58, Delton Kellogg 38
Frankenmuth 54, Essexville Garber 46
Hillman 76, AuGres-Sims 40
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 36, L'Anse 34
Kinde-North Huron 77, Caseville 39
Lenawee Christian 68, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 57
Ludington 75, Muskegon Orchard View 63
Mio-Au Sable 49, Lincoln-Alcona 36
Negaunee 42, Calumet 26
New Buffalo 74, Three Oaks River Valley 62
North Central 67, North Dickinson 23
Norway 67, West Iron County 18
Oscoda 73, Whittemore-Prescott 37
Posen 55, Hale 20
Rock Mid Peninsula 34, Eben Junction Superior Central 26
South Haven 72, Wyoming Lee 39
Southfield A&T 44, West Bloomfield 42
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 74, Covert 70
Stephenson 52, Bark River-Harris 32
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 57, Oxford 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/