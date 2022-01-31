BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 62, Elkton 57
Albert Einstein 54, Springbrook 39
Baltimore Chesapeake 45, Carver Arts & Tech 29
Bowie 77, Hyattsville Northwestern 38
Centennial 50, Urbana 45
Edgewood 76, C. Milton Wright 71
Fairmont Heights 73, Oxon Hill 63
Francis Scott Key 65, Pikesville 54
Gaithersburg 60, Magruder 34
Glenelg 48, Westminster 40
Havre de Grace 70, Harford Tech 65
Huntingtown 54, McDonough 48
Lake Clifton 62, Baltimore Poly 44
Liberty 48, Franklin 43
Long Reach 80, Western STES 48
Montgomery Blair 78, John F. Kennedy 64
Northern - Cal 70, Chopticon 57
Northwest - Mtg 81, Damascus 68
Parkdale 73, High Point 50
Perry Hall 73, Owings Mills 43
Poolesville 49, Paint Branch 47
Quince Orchard 71, Watkins Mill 46
Seton School, Va. 96, Avalon 56
Walt Whitman 76, Sherwood 67
Wheaton 63, Wootton 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/