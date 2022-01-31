BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 62, Elkton 57

Albert Einstein 54, Springbrook 39

Baltimore Chesapeake 45, Carver Arts & Tech 29

Bowie 77, Hyattsville Northwestern 38

Centennial 50, Urbana 45

Edgewood 76, C. Milton Wright 71

Fairmont Heights 73, Oxon Hill 63

Francis Scott Key 65, Pikesville 54

Gaithersburg 60, Magruder 34

Glenelg 48, Westminster 40

Havre de Grace 70, Harford Tech 65

Huntingtown 54, McDonough 48

Lake Clifton 62, Baltimore Poly 44

Liberty 48, Franklin 43

Long Reach 80, Western STES 48

Montgomery Blair 78, John F. Kennedy 64

Northern - Cal 70, Chopticon 57

Northwest - Mtg 81, Damascus 68

Parkdale 73, High Point 50

Perry Hall 73, Owings Mills 43

Poolesville 49, Paint Branch 47

Quince Orchard 71, Watkins Mill 46

Seton School, Va. 96, Avalon 56

Walt Whitman 76, Sherwood 67

Wheaton 63, Wootton 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you