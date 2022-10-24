PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-2=
North Platte def. Omaha Bryan, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11
District A-3=
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7
District A-5=
Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9
Class C-1=
Sub-district C1-2=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13
Sub-district C1-3=
Fort Calhoun def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-5, 25-3
Sub-district C1-4=
Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15
Sub-district C1-5=
Wayne def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
Sub-district C1-6=
Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25
Columbus Scotus def. Central City, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Sub-district C1-9=
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10
Sub-district C1-10=
Ord def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Class C-2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25
Wilber-Clatonia def. Southern, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21
Sub-district C2-2=
Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Sub-district C2-3=
Guardian Angels def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-4, 25-5
Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13
Sub-district C2-4=
Wakefield def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10
Sub-district C2-5=
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Sub-district C2-6=
Stanton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24
Sub-district C2-8=
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16
Sub-district C2-10=
Summerland def. North Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15
Sub-district C2-11=
South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21
Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-4, 25-20
Class D-1=
Sub-district D1-2=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7
Sub-district D1-6=
Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-11, 25-16
Sub-district D1-7=
McCool Junction def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 20-25, 13-25, 30-28, 15-10
Sub-district D1-8=
Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8
Sub-district D1-9=
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7
Sub-district D1-11=
Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-16, 25-7
Sub-district D1-12=
Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15
Morrill def. Kimball, 24-26, 25-19, 28-26
Class D-2=
Sub-district D2-1=
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-9, 25-7
Sub-district D2-3=
Howells/Dodge def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13
Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14
Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11
Sub-district D2-4=
Wynot def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4
Sub-district D2-6=
Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14
Sub-district D2-7=
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Sub-district D2-8=
Brady def. Bertrand, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-12
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.