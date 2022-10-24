PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-2=

North Platte def. Omaha Bryan, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11

District A-3=

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7

District A-5=

Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9

Class C-1=

Sub-district C1-2=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13

Sub-district C1-3=

Fort Calhoun def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-5, 25-3

Sub-district C1-4=

Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

Sub-district C1-5=

Wayne def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

Sub-district C1-6=

Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25

Columbus Scotus def. Central City, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Sub-district C1-9=

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10

Sub-district C1-10=

Ord def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Class C-2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25

Wilber-Clatonia def. Southern, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21

Sub-district C2-2=

Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Sub-district C2-3=

Guardian Angels def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-4, 25-5

Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

Sub-district C2-4=

Wakefield def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10

Sub-district C2-5=

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Sub-district C2-6=

Stanton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24

Sub-district C2-8=

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16

Sub-district C2-10=

Summerland def. North Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15

Sub-district C2-11=

South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21

Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-4, 25-20

Class D-1=

Sub-district D1-2=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7

Sub-district D1-6=

Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-11, 25-16

Sub-district D1-7=

McCool Junction def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 20-25, 13-25, 30-28, 15-10

Sub-district D1-8=

Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8

Sub-district D1-9=

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7

Sub-district D1-11=

Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-16, 25-7

Sub-district D1-12=

Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15

Morrill def. Kimball, 24-26, 25-19, 28-26

Class D-2=

Sub-district D2-1=

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-9, 25-7

Sub-district D2-3=

Howells/Dodge def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13

Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14

Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11

Sub-district D2-4=

Wynot def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4

Sub-district D2-6=

Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14

Sub-district D2-7=

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Sub-district D2-8=

Brady def. Bertrand, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-12

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

