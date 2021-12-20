BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowling Green 55, Bloomdale Elmwood 47

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 85, Millersport 45

Cin. West Clermont 43, Mt. Orab Western Brown 40

Hilliard Bradley 60, Ashville Teays Valley 24

Holland Springfield 72, Tol. Woodward 55

Lewistown Indian Lake 89, DeGraff Riverside 72

McArthur Vinton County 51, Albany Alexander 35

Minford 94, Portsmouth 66

New Concord John Glenn 67, Marietta 40

Pandora-Gilboa 56, Leipsic 40

Richfield Revere 75, Independence 71

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Corning Miller 42

Tol. Christian 57, Edon 31

Tol. Ottawa Hills 57, Millbury Lake 20

Westlake 101, Oberlin 65

Yellow Springs 50, Spring. NE 47

Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Hebron Lakewood 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

