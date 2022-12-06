BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership-Gilbert 60, Higley 52

Anthem Prep 51, Lincoln 45

Arete-Mesa Prep 67, Glendale North Pointe 59

Ben Franklin 55, Chandler Prep 38

Benson 78, San Miguel 33

Bisbee 73, San Carlos 60

Boulder Creek 77, Queen Creek 47

Cactus 62, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 59

Campo Verde 77, Tempe McClintock 66

Cottonwood Mingus 57, Tempe 47

Eagar Round Valley 72, Tuba City Greyhills 5

El Mirage Dysart 61, Poston Butte 39

Flagstaff Coconino 65, Glendale Apollo 50

Gilbert Leading Edge 77, Tempe Prep 47

Gilbert Mesquite 63, Eastmark 59

Glendale Deer Valley 66, Phoenix Greenway 32

Glendale Prep 66, Basis Charter Phoenix 39

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 68, Combs 61

Goodyear Millenium 76, Valley Vista 55

Lee Williams High School 51, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 34

Many Farms 62, Ganado 60

Mica Mountain 59, Tucson Flowing Wells 54

Morenci 59, Elfrida Valley 21

North 63, Phoenix Maryvale 50

Payson 51, Phoenix Bourgade 47

Peoria 70, Paradise Honors 49

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 45, Horizon Honors 39

Phoenix Christian 73, Sedona Red Rock 43

Phoenix Sunnyslope 70, Glendale O'Connor 41

Phoenix Thunderbird 66, Apache Junction 22

Pinon 68, Red Mesa 18

Prescott 77, Phoenix Cortez 43

Rancho Solano Prep 76, Perry 32

Scottsdale Notre Dame 69, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 40

St John Paul II 45, Tucson Santa Rita 34

Tucson Canyon del Oro 55, Sahuarita 53

Tucson Palo Verde 57, Rio Rico 48

Tucson Pueblo 58, Douglas 47

Tucson Sahuaro 47, Tucson Amphitheater 27

Tucson Salpointe 68, Tucson 59

Vail Cienega 64, Williams Field 50

Water Canyon, Utah 80, Beaver Dam 28

Willcox 45, Patagonia 25

Yuma 40, Bullhead City Mohave 36

Yuma Cibola 73, Gila Ridge 67

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

