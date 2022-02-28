GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crosby-Ironton 63, Braham 45

Fergus Falls 70, Alexandria 53

North Lakes Academy 59, PACT Charter 14

Rockford 59, Maple Lake 47

Upsala 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 56

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Hayfield 67, Houston 29

Lanesboro 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 48

Section 5=

First Round=

East Central 43, St. John's Prep 35

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 59, Bertha-Hewitt 36

Sebeka 60, Laporte 13

Section 6=

First Round=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 45, Rothsay 33

Benson 56, Ashby 35

Hillcrest Lutheran 62, NCEUH 48

Lake Park-Audubon 51, Park Christian 46

Section 7=

First Round=

Carlton 48, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 41

Wrenshall 78, Nashwauk-Keewatin 63

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Goodhue 80, Chatfield 53

Lake City 62, Dover-Eyota 59, OT

