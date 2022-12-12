BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Science and Agriculture 50, Hmong Academy 49
Esko 80, Grand Rapids 50
Fertile-Beltrami 72, Lake Park-Audubon 41
Hawley 84, Crookston 49
Kenyon-Wanamingo 100, Hope Academy 46
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56, MACCRAY 34
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, Martin County West 41
Lake of the Woods 69, Kelliher/Northome 63
Legacy Christian 98, West Lutheran 72
Little Falls 56, Zimmerman 53
Mahnomen/Waubun 90, Fosston 53
Mankato Loyola 77, Nicollet 45
Milaca 67, Spectrum 52
Minnehaha Academy 80, Minneapolis Henry 46
Moose Lake/Willow River 70, North Woods 60
NCEUH 79, Bagley 43
North Lakes Academy 90, Math and Science Academy 54
Nova Classical Academy 30, Trinity 28
Pine River-Backus 67, Ogilvie 48
Rochester Lourdes 64, Chatfield 35
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Canby 39
Schaeffer Academy 85, United Christian 79
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 100, Sleepy Eye 57
St. Clair 69, Alden-Conger 53
St. Paul Como Park 67, Minneapolis Roosevelt 65
Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 52, St. Paul Humboldt 49
Venture Academy 53, Exploration 41
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 70, Northern Freeze 59
Wrenshall 71, Mille Lacs Co-op 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Luverne vs. Edgerton, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
