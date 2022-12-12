BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Science and Agriculture 50, Hmong Academy 49

Esko 80, Grand Rapids 50

Fertile-Beltrami 72, Lake Park-Audubon 41

Hawley 84, Crookston 49

Kenyon-Wanamingo 100, Hope Academy 46

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56, MACCRAY 34

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, Martin County West 41

Lake of the Woods 69, Kelliher/Northome 63

Legacy Christian 98, West Lutheran 72

Little Falls 56, Zimmerman 53

Mahnomen/Waubun 90, Fosston 53

Mankato Loyola 77, Nicollet 45

Milaca 67, Spectrum 52

Minnehaha Academy 80, Minneapolis Henry 46

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, North Woods 60

NCEUH 79, Bagley 43

North Lakes Academy 90, Math and Science Academy 54

Nova Classical Academy 30, Trinity 28

Pine River-Backus 67, Ogilvie 48

Rochester Lourdes 64, Chatfield 35

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Canby 39

Schaeffer Academy 85, United Christian 79

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 100, Sleepy Eye 57

St. Clair 69, Alden-Conger 53

St. Paul Como Park 67, Minneapolis Roosevelt 65

Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 52, St. Paul Humboldt 49

Venture Academy 53, Exploration 41

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 70, Northern Freeze 59

Wrenshall 71, Mille Lacs Co-op 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Luverne vs. Edgerton, ppd.

