GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bagdad 38, Mayer 27
Betty Fairfax High School 95, Phoenix Central 22
Chandler Seton 47, Mesa Westwood 33
Eagar Round Valley 58, Safford 49
Flagstaff Coconino 58, Phoenix Greenway 19
Horizon Honors 69, Rancho Solano Prep 38
Joseph City 51, Ash Fork 14
Nogales 62, Tucson 33
Peoria Centennial 28, Desert Edge 16
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 80, Scottsdale Chaparral 58
Perry 65, Chandler 33
Phoenix Cortez 39, Glendale 29
Phoenix St. Mary's 69, ALA-West Foothills 28
Phoenix Washington 54, Yuma Kofa 19
Pusch Ridge Christian 54, Marana Mountain View 34
Queen Creek 56, Phoenix Camelback 10
Rock Point 70, Many Farms 32
Salome 38, North Valley Christian Academy 6
Sanders Valley 54, Red Mesa 47
St. David 65, Morenci 28
Tempe McClintock 89, Tempe 10
Tucson Cholla 49, Tucson Empire 9
Tucson Salpointe 69, Mica Mountain 37
Tucson Sunnyside 75, Tucson Desert View 11
Vail Cienega 45, Marana 14
Wellton Antelope 40, Desert Heights Prep 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sequoia Pathway vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
