GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bagdad 38, Mayer 27

Betty Fairfax High School 95, Phoenix Central 22

Chandler Seton 47, Mesa Westwood 33

Eagar Round Valley 58, Safford 49

Flagstaff Coconino 58, Phoenix Greenway 19

Horizon Honors 69, Rancho Solano Prep 38

Joseph City 51, Ash Fork 14

Nogales 62, Tucson 33

Peoria Centennial 28, Desert Edge 16

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 80, Scottsdale Chaparral 58

Perry 65, Chandler 33

Phoenix Cortez 39, Glendale 29

Phoenix St. Mary's 69, ALA-West Foothills 28

Phoenix Washington 54, Yuma Kofa 19

Pusch Ridge Christian 54, Marana Mountain View 34

Queen Creek 56, Phoenix Camelback 10

Rock Point 70, Many Farms 32

Salome 38, North Valley Christian Academy 6

Sanders Valley 54, Red Mesa 47

St. David 65, Morenci 28

Tempe McClintock 89, Tempe 10

Tucson Cholla 49, Tucson Empire 9

Tucson Salpointe 69, Mica Mountain 37

Tucson Sunnyside 75, Tucson Desert View 11

Vail Cienega 45, Marana 14

Wellton Antelope 40, Desert Heights Prep 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sequoia Pathway vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

