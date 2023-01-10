BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the Americas 34, Detroit Cesar Chavez 24
Benton Harbor 57, St. Joseph 54
Bessemer 55, Baraga 46
Britton-Deerfield 58, Saline Washtenaw Christian 49
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 47, Rudyard 23
Chesaning 78, Hemlock 41
Delton Kellogg 62, Bloomingdale 45
Ellsworth 79, Alanson 50
Escanaba 80, Bark River-Harris 47
Gaylord 67, St. Ignace 65
Kingsford 65, Crystal Falls Forest Park 50
Lake Odessa Lakewood 60, Perry 34
Lansing Christian 65, Vermontville Maple Valley 20
Mackinaw City 78, Wolverine 34
Mio-Au Sable 58, Fairview 22
Montrose 77, Otisville Lakeville 33
Munising 67, Manistique 33
Negaunee 65, Calumet 36
North Central 57, North Dickinson 33
Norway 57, West Iron County 20
Olivet 56, Stockbridge 30
Painesdale Jeffers 83, Ontonagon 43
Peck 66, Landmark Academy 37
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 69, L'Anse 51
Reese 57, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 47
Sault Ste Marie 67, Alpena 64
Shelby 46, Newaygo 40
Shepherd 42, Midland Bullock Creek 38
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 79, Marine City 57
Tawas 65, Hale 22
Wakefield-Marenisco 60, Chassell 42
Warren Cousino HS 63, Fraser 43
Webberville 59, Burton Bentley 33
West Bloomfield 78, Pontiac 42
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 76, Lincoln-Alcona 44
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 62, Canton Prep 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burton Madison vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.