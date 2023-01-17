BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 83, Horizon Christian Tualatin 55

Bend 62, Summit 58

Central 47, Crescent Valley 45

Cleveland 74, Tigard 68

Country Christian 56, Valor Christian 18

Dayton 59, Creswell 54

De La Salle 65, West Linn 53

Grant 64, Westview 54

Gresham 61, Roosevelt 56

Harrisburg 55, Douglas 51

Knappa 64, Nestucca 53

Lebanon 65, McKay 41

Lincoln 71, Barlow 60

Mannahouse Christian 66, Clatskanie 30

Mountain View 57, Caldera 46

North Douglas 66, South Wasco County 50

Portland Christian 72, Faith Bible 70

Redmond 58, Ridgeview 55

Riverdale 73, Corbett 28

Santiam Christian 66, Umatilla 41

Silverton 51, Corvallis 42

South Albany 65, West Albany 60

South Salem 60, McNary 59

Tualatin 92, Benson 56

Vernonia 91, Gaston 37

Warrenton 53, Neah-Kah-Nie 39

West Salem 57, Sprague 51

Westside Christian 75, Pleasant Hill 43

Woodburn 92, Dallas 39

Yamhill-Carlton 70, Rainier 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

