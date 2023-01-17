BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 83, Horizon Christian Tualatin 55
Bend 62, Summit 58
Central 47, Crescent Valley 45
Cleveland 74, Tigard 68
Country Christian 56, Valor Christian 18
Dayton 59, Creswell 54
De La Salle 65, West Linn 53
Grant 64, Westview 54
Gresham 61, Roosevelt 56
Harrisburg 55, Douglas 51
Knappa 64, Nestucca 53
Lebanon 65, McKay 41
Lincoln 71, Barlow 60
Mannahouse Christian 66, Clatskanie 30
Mountain View 57, Caldera 46
North Douglas 66, South Wasco County 50
Portland Christian 72, Faith Bible 70
Redmond 58, Ridgeview 55
Riverdale 73, Corbett 28
Santiam Christian 66, Umatilla 41
Silverton 51, Corvallis 42
South Albany 65, West Albany 60
South Salem 60, McNary 59
Tualatin 92, Benson 56
Vernonia 91, Gaston 37
Warrenton 53, Neah-Kah-Nie 39
West Salem 57, Sprague 51
Westside Christian 75, Pleasant Hill 43
Woodburn 92, Dallas 39
Yamhill-Carlton 70, Rainier 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.