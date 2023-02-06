GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American History 57, Technology 34

Becton 59, Leonia 55

Belvidere 52, Warren Tech 9

Bishop Eustace Prep 64, Cape May Tech 24

Bloomfield 45, Montclair 38

Boonton 40, Summit 24

Bound Brook 54, Hunterdon Central 43

Burlington Township 51, Delran 43

Caldwell 52, Paterson Kennedy 17

Cedar Creek 44, Schalick 28

Cherokee 59, Hightstown 38

Cinnaminson 61, Moorestown Friends 21

Delaware Valley Regional 39, Hopewell Valley Central 35

Deptford 34, Salem 31

Doane Academy 38, Stem Civics 21

Donovan Catholic 46, Freehold Township 41

East Brunswick 70, Plainfield 45

East Brunswick Magnet 44, Piscataway Tech 43

Garfield 41, Midland Park 30

Glen Ridge 53, Newark East Side 41

Hanover Park 48, Parsippany Hills 30

Hoboken 35, Harrison 29

Holy Cross Prep 47, Palmyra 29

Immaculata 50, Robbinsville 31

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 67, Wallington 12

J.P. Stevens 60, Highland Park 44

Lawrence 43, Princeton Day 39

Lenape Valley 51, Sussex Tech 20

Lyndhurst 49, Emerson 42

Manville 48, Brearley 38

Mary Help 20, Bergen Charter 18

Matawan 36, CAPS Central 18

McNair 48, University Charter 9

Medford Tech 64, Burlington City 26

Memorial 50, Ferris 23

Metuchen 51, Perth Amboy 41

Middlesex 70, Carteret 45

Montville 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 39

Moorestown 31, Lenape 30

Morris Knolls 62, Whippany Park 32

Morris Tech 67, Hopatcong 19

Mt. St. Dominic 42, Verona 37

Newark Collegiate 49, Golda Och 20

North Arlington 34, Keyport 14

North Brunswick 60, Iselin Kennedy 27

North Plainfield 62, Perth Amboy Tech 22

Overbrook 50, Gloucester City 30

Passaic Charter 52, North Warren 42

Pennsauken 52, Camden Tech 18

Piscataway 57, Calvary Christian 32

Rahway 44, Hillside 39

Roselle 48, Kent Place 20

Saddle Brook 37, Pompton Lakes 25

Salem County Vo-Tech 51, Clayton 49

Somerset Tech 72, Timothy Christian 41

South Plainfield 54, South River 27

Spotswood 37, Montgomery 33

St. Dominic 58, Snyder 25

St. Elizabeth 40, Parsippany Hills 28

St. Joseph-Hammonton 44, Oakcrest 19

Steinert 26, New Egypt 18

Trenton Catholic 67, Camden 58

Union 39, Linden 32

Union City 62, North Bergen 18

Vineland 70, Bridgeton 51

Voorhees 39, Somerville 20

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 43, Florence 19

Wildwood 49, Lower Cape May Regional 35

Winslow 61, Seneca 38

Woodbridge 59, Dunellen 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

