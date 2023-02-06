GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American History 57, Technology 34
Becton 59, Leonia 55
Belvidere 52, Warren Tech 9
Bishop Eustace Prep 64, Cape May Tech 24
Bloomfield 45, Montclair 38
Boonton 40, Summit 24
Bound Brook 54, Hunterdon Central 43
Burlington Township 51, Delran 43
Caldwell 52, Paterson Kennedy 17
Cedar Creek 44, Schalick 28
Cherokee 59, Hightstown 38
Cinnaminson 61, Moorestown Friends 21
Delaware Valley Regional 39, Hopewell Valley Central 35
Deptford 34, Salem 31
Doane Academy 38, Stem Civics 21
Donovan Catholic 46, Freehold Township 41
East Brunswick 70, Plainfield 45
East Brunswick Magnet 44, Piscataway Tech 43
Garfield 41, Midland Park 30
Glen Ridge 53, Newark East Side 41
Hanover Park 48, Parsippany Hills 30
Hoboken 35, Harrison 29
Holy Cross Prep 47, Palmyra 29
Immaculata 50, Robbinsville 31
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 67, Wallington 12
J.P. Stevens 60, Highland Park 44
Lawrence 43, Princeton Day 39
Lenape Valley 51, Sussex Tech 20
Lyndhurst 49, Emerson 42
Manville 48, Brearley 38
Mary Help 20, Bergen Charter 18
Matawan 36, CAPS Central 18
McNair 48, University Charter 9
Medford Tech 64, Burlington City 26
Memorial 50, Ferris 23
Metuchen 51, Perth Amboy 41
Middlesex 70, Carteret 45
Montville 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 39
Moorestown 31, Lenape 30
Morris Knolls 62, Whippany Park 32
Morris Tech 67, Hopatcong 19
Mt. St. Dominic 42, Verona 37
Newark Collegiate 49, Golda Och 20
North Arlington 34, Keyport 14
North Brunswick 60, Iselin Kennedy 27
North Plainfield 62, Perth Amboy Tech 22
Overbrook 50, Gloucester City 30
Passaic Charter 52, North Warren 42
Pennsauken 52, Camden Tech 18
Piscataway 57, Calvary Christian 32
Rahway 44, Hillside 39
Roselle 48, Kent Place 20
Saddle Brook 37, Pompton Lakes 25
Salem County Vo-Tech 51, Clayton 49
Somerset Tech 72, Timothy Christian 41
South Plainfield 54, South River 27
Spotswood 37, Montgomery 33
St. Dominic 58, Snyder 25
St. Elizabeth 40, Parsippany Hills 28
St. Joseph-Hammonton 44, Oakcrest 19
Steinert 26, New Egypt 18
Trenton Catholic 67, Camden 58
Union 39, Linden 32
Union City 62, North Bergen 18
Vineland 70, Bridgeton 51
Voorhees 39, Somerville 20
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 43, Florence 19
Wildwood 49, Lower Cape May Regional 35
Winslow 61, Seneca 38
Woodbridge 59, Dunellen 12
