GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ConVal 49, Sanborn Regional 38
Kennett 71, Inter-Lakes 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%..
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%.
Updated: December 27, 2021 @ 10:15 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ConVal 49, Sanborn Regional 38
Kennett 71, Inter-Lakes 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Haverhill - Samuel "Sam" Scandura, 91, of Haverhill, died Thursday, December 23, at Penacook Place, Haverhill. He was born in Lawrence, May 2, 1930, son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Nuzzo) Scandura Sam was educated in the Lawrence school system. During the WWII he served in the United Sta…