GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 2=

Region C=

Alleghany 47, James River-Buchanan 36

Chatham 56, Martinsville 34

Floyd County 68, Patrick County 39

Glenvar 50, Appomattox 20

Class 3=

Region A=

Lake Taylor 73, Petersburg 22

Lakeland 87, Southampton 21

Tabb 31, New Kent 19

York 73, Colonial Heights 50

Class 6=

Region A=

Cosby 39, Franklin County 33

Kellam 44, Landstown 30

Landstown 57, Ocean Lakes 26

Manchester 64, James River 60

Thomas Dale 74, Cosby 41

Western Branch 53, Grassfield 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you