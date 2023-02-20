GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 2=
Region C=
Alleghany 47, James River-Buchanan 36
Chatham 56, Martinsville 34
Floyd County 68, Patrick County 39
Glenvar 50, Appomattox 20
Class 3=
Region A=
Lake Taylor 73, Petersburg 22
Lakeland 87, Southampton 21
Tabb 31, New Kent 19
York 73, Colonial Heights 50
Class 6=
Region A=
Cosby 39, Franklin County 33
Kellam 44, Landstown 30
Landstown 57, Ocean Lakes 26
Manchester 64, James River 60
Thomas Dale 74, Cosby 41
Western Branch 53, Grassfield 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
