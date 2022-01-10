GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buchanan 60, Constantine 34

Detroit Ford 40, Detriot International 3

Detroit Renaissance 45, Detroit Denby 22

Engadine 47, Manistique 43

Fowler 43, Plymouth Christian 35

Frankenmuth 57, Essexville Garber 34

Gaylord St. Mary 68, Fife Lake Forest Area 25

Grosse Ile 53, Flat Rock 29

Imlay City 44, Warren Cousino HS 30

Jonesville 47, Onsted 46

Kinde-North Huron 48, Caseville 1

Mackinaw City 62, Harbor Springs 20

Marine City 44, Algonac 20

Mattawan 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 30

Millington 43, North Branch 36

Notre Dame Prep 41, Warren Woods Tower 26

Posen 84, Pellston 26

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 59, Carrollton 21

Stephenson 53, Rapid River 9

Trenton 47, Taylor 31

