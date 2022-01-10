GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buchanan 60, Constantine 34
Detroit Ford 40, Detriot International 3
Detroit Renaissance 45, Detroit Denby 22
Engadine 47, Manistique 43
Fowler 43, Plymouth Christian 35
Frankenmuth 57, Essexville Garber 34
Gaylord St. Mary 68, Fife Lake Forest Area 25
Grosse Ile 53, Flat Rock 29
Imlay City 44, Warren Cousino HS 30
Jonesville 47, Onsted 46
Kinde-North Huron 48, Caseville 1
Mackinaw City 62, Harbor Springs 20
Marine City 44, Algonac 20
Mattawan 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 30
Millington 43, North Branch 36
Notre Dame Prep 41, Warren Woods Tower 26
Posen 84, Pellston 26
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 59, Carrollton 21
Stephenson 53, Rapid River 9
Trenton 47, Taylor 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/