BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Memorial 62, Proctor 41

Bellows Falls Union 89, Mill River Union 36

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 71, Burlington 65

Enosburg Falls 43, Mt. Abram, Maine 41

Fair Haven Union 64, Granville, N.Y. 47

Hartford 69, Windsor 60

Harwood Union 66, Lyndon Institute 48

Hazen Union 74, Thetford Academy 55

Long Trail 76, West Rutland 52

Mid Vermont Christian School 76, Grace Christian 25

Mount Mansfield Union 44, Colchester 37

Mount St. Joseph Academy 65, Springfield 49

Poultney 56, Sharon Academy 39

Rice Memorial 78, Essex 42

Rivendell, N.H. 60, Twin Valley 27

Spaulding 77, Lake Region Union 26

St. Johnsbury Academy 69, South Burlington 60

Stowe 47, Woodstock Union 39

Vergennes Union 55, Middlebury Union 54, OT

Woodsville, N.H. 51, Blue Mountain Union 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

