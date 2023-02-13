BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington Memorial 62, Proctor 41
Bellows Falls Union 89, Mill River Union 36
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 71, Burlington 65
Enosburg Falls 43, Mt. Abram, Maine 41
Fair Haven Union 64, Granville, N.Y. 47
Hartford 69, Windsor 60
Harwood Union 66, Lyndon Institute 48
Hazen Union 74, Thetford Academy 55
Long Trail 76, West Rutland 52
Mid Vermont Christian School 76, Grace Christian 25
Mount Mansfield Union 44, Colchester 37
Mount St. Joseph Academy 65, Springfield 49
Poultney 56, Sharon Academy 39
Rice Memorial 78, Essex 42
Rivendell, N.H. 60, Twin Valley 27
Spaulding 77, Lake Region Union 26
St. Johnsbury Academy 69, South Burlington 60
Stowe 47, Woodstock Union 39
Vergennes Union 55, Middlebury Union 54, OT
Woodsville, N.H. 51, Blue Mountain Union 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
