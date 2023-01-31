GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 41, AlWood-Cambridge 39
Annawan 57, Monmouth United 24
Arcola 44, Argenta-Oreana 16
Armstrong 41, Hoopeston 14
Ashton-Franklin Center 52, South Beloit 20
Athens 48, Maroa-Forsyth 44
Augusta Southeastern 57, Pittsfield 28
Batavia 45, Wheaton North 42
Beecher 44, Donovan 31
Bureau Valley 53, Kewanee 40
Burlington Central 37, Prairie Ridge 34
Calhoun 64, Piasa Southwestern 36
Catlin (Salt Fork) 45, Watseka (coop) 33
Chicago ( SSICP) 46, Fenger 36
Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 26, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 8
Chicago (Ogden International) 41, Chicago North Grand 12
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 51, Shepard 48
Chicago Little Village 22, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 12
Clemente 51, Chicago King 46
Clifton Central 45, Grant Park 36
Coal City 63, Herscher 60, OT
Cullom Tri-Point 59, Momence 31
Curie 49, Schurz 15
DePaul College Prep 56, De La Salle 40
Decatur St. Teresa 58, Cerro Gordo 44
Downers South 68, Glenbard East 55
Earlville 46, Indian Creek 20
Elmwood 40, Brimfield 25
Eureka 46, Colfax Ridgeview 33
Evergreen Park 64, Chicago Christian 16
Fairbury Prairie Central 81, Bloomington Central Catholic 78
Fenwick 47, St. Laurence 24
Fieldcrest 53, Stanford Olympia 44
Fithian Oakwood 51, Gilman Iroquois West 30
Freeburg 57, Columbia 46
Freeport (Aquin) 49, Stockton 31
Galena 50, Orangeville 32
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, Danville (First Baptist Christian) 25
Gillespie 58, South Fork 44
Glenbrook South 78, Hersey 70
Hall 37, Sterling Newman 27
Hamilton County 47, Carmi White County 41
Havana 62, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 24
Heyworth 47, Fisher 27
Highland Park 37, Grant 26
Hillcrest 45, Tinley Park 34
Hinckley-Big Rock 43, Kirkland Hiawatha 19
Hope Academy 64, Josephinum 19
Huntley 57, Hampshire 39
Illini Central 50, Riverton 38
Joliet Catholic 58, Plainfield South 54
Kelly 50, Juarez 29
Knoxville 47, Oneida (ROWVA) 37
Lakes Community 41, North Chicago 6
LeRoy 46, El Paso-Gridley 44
Lewistown 67, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 32
Macomb 42, Liberty 23
Manteno 43, Streator 29
Mattoon 53, Olney (Richland County) 44
McHenry 41, Cary-Grove 40
Monmouth-Roseville 43, Morrison 41
Mt. Zion 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 33
Nazareth 72, Conant 25
Niles West 53, Lincoln Park 48
Nokomis 58, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 27
Orion 37, Riverdale 31
Payton 55, Senn 13
Peoria Heights (Quest) 70, Peoria Christian 50
Peotone 54, Lisle 14
Plano 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 27
Princeton 58, Mendota 30
Princeville 51, Abingdon 45
Prosser 29, Collins Academy 12
Providence 56, Chicago Resurrection 41
Putnam County 51, Henry 37
Reed-Custer 43, Wilmington 30
Rickover Naval 43, Chicago Vocational 18
Roanoke-Benson 62, Ottawa Marquette 26
Rockford Boylan 63, Rockford Lutheran 56
Schaumburg 42, Prospect 36
Serena 31, Newark 29
Sherrard 57, Erie-Prophetstown 41
South County 48, Carlinville 45
St. Charles North 70, Plainfield East 64
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Rantoul 23
Thornridge 42, Southland 32
Tremont 60, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (FCW) 48
Tri-County 54, ALAH 30
Warren 39, Durand 4
Wethersfield 47, Biggsville West Central 45
Woodlands Academy 44, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 22
Woodlawn 59, Christopher 38
Zion Benton 48, Streamwood 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chester vs. Trenton Wesclin, ccd.
Flora vs. Edwards County, ppd. to Feb 8th.
Harrisburg vs. Murphysboro, ccd.
Johnston City vs. Bluford Webber, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Newton vs. Pana, ccd.
Sparta vs. Red Bud, ppd.
Trico vs. Vienna, ccd.
