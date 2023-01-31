GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 41, AlWood-Cambridge 39

Annawan 57, Monmouth United 24

Arcola 44, Argenta-Oreana 16

Armstrong 41, Hoopeston 14

Ashton-Franklin Center 52, South Beloit 20

Athens 48, Maroa-Forsyth 44

Augusta Southeastern 57, Pittsfield 28

Batavia 45, Wheaton North 42

Beecher 44, Donovan 31

Bureau Valley 53, Kewanee 40

Burlington Central 37, Prairie Ridge 34

Calhoun 64, Piasa Southwestern 36

Catlin (Salt Fork) 45, Watseka (coop) 33

Chicago ( SSICP) 46, Fenger 36

Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 26, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 8

Chicago (Ogden International) 41, Chicago North Grand 12

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 51, Shepard 48

Chicago Little Village 22, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 12

Clemente 51, Chicago King 46

Clifton Central 45, Grant Park 36

Coal City 63, Herscher 60, OT

Cullom Tri-Point 59, Momence 31

Curie 49, Schurz 15

DePaul College Prep 56, De La Salle 40

Decatur St. Teresa 58, Cerro Gordo 44

Downers South 68, Glenbard East 55

Earlville 46, Indian Creek 20

Elmwood 40, Brimfield 25

Eureka 46, Colfax Ridgeview 33

Evergreen Park 64, Chicago Christian 16

Fairbury Prairie Central 81, Bloomington Central Catholic 78

Fenwick 47, St. Laurence 24

Fieldcrest 53, Stanford Olympia 44

Fithian Oakwood 51, Gilman Iroquois West 30

Freeburg 57, Columbia 46

Freeport (Aquin) 49, Stockton 31

Galena 50, Orangeville 32

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, Danville (First Baptist Christian) 25

Gillespie 58, South Fork 44

Gillespie 58, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 44

Glenbrook South 78, Hersey 70

Hall 37, Sterling Newman 27

Hamilton County 47, Carmi White County 41

Havana 62, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 24

Heyworth 47, Fisher 27

Highland Park 37, Grant 26

Hillcrest 45, Tinley Park 34

Hinckley-Big Rock 43, Kirkland Hiawatha 19

Hope Academy 64, Josephinum 19

Huntley 57, Hampshire 39

Illini Central 50, Riverton 38

Joliet Catholic 58, Plainfield South 54

Kelly 50, Juarez 29

Knoxville 47, Oneida (ROWVA) 37

Lakes Community 41, North Chicago 6

LeRoy 46, El Paso-Gridley 44

Lewistown 67, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 32

Macomb 42, Liberty 23

Manteno 43, Streator 29

Mattoon 53, Olney (Richland County) 44

McHenry 41, Cary-Grove 40

Monmouth-Roseville 43, Morrison 41

Mt. Zion 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 33

Nazareth 72, Conant 25

Niles West 53, Lincoln Park 48

Nokomis 58, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 27

Orion 37, Riverdale 31

Payton 55, Senn 13

Peoria Heights (Quest) 70, Peoria Christian 50

Peotone 54, Lisle 14

Plano 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 27

Princeton 58, Mendota 30

Princeville 51, Abingdon 45

Prosser 29, Collins Academy 12

Providence 56, Chicago Resurrection 41

Putnam County 51, Henry 37

Reed-Custer 43, Wilmington 30

Rickover Naval 43, Chicago Vocational 18

Roanoke-Benson 62, Ottawa Marquette 26

Rockford Boylan 63, Rockford Lutheran 56

Schaumburg 42, Prospect 36

Serena 31, Newark 29

Sherrard 57, Erie-Prophetstown 41

South County 48, Carlinville 45

St. Charles North 70, Plainfield East 64

St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Rantoul 23

Thornridge 42, Southland 32

Tremont 60, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (FCW) 48

Tri-County 54, ALAH 30

Warren 39, Durand 4

Wethersfield 47, Biggsville West Central 45

Woodlands Academy 44, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 22

Woodlawn 59, Christopher 38

Zion Benton 48, Streamwood 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chester vs. Trenton Wesclin, ccd.

Flora vs. Edwards County, ppd. to Feb 8th.

Harrisburg vs. Murphysboro, ccd.

Johnston City vs. Bluford Webber, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Newton vs. Pana, ccd.

Sparta vs. Red Bud, ppd.

Trico vs. Vienna, ccd.

