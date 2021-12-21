GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Cusick 64
Blanchet 62, Lynnwood 55
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 82, West Valley (Yakima) 25
Hanford 68, Eastmont 44
Kamiak 57, South Kitsap 35
Kennewick 70, Davis 52
King's Way Christian School 58, Woodland 45
Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Everett 37
Liberty 52, Ballard 30
Meadowdale 47, Juanita 41
Naselle 57, Yakama Tribal 34
North Mason 72, Shelton 39
Prosser 59, Wenatchee 20
Seton Catholic 49, Centralia 41
Tahoma 87, Issaquah 72
Wahkiakum 49, Mabton 32
Woodinville 71, Eastside Catholic 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellingham vs. Anacortes, ccd.
Burlington-Edison vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Riverside, Ore., ccd.
Federal Way vs. Emerald Ridge, ppd.
Mount Tahoma vs. Washington, ccd.
Redmond vs. Shorewood, ppd.
Trout Lake vs. Stevenson, ccd.
Willapa Valley vs. Northwest Christian (Lacey), ccd.
