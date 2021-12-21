GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Cusick 64

Blanchet 62, Lynnwood 55

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 82, West Valley (Yakima) 25

Hanford 68, Eastmont 44

Kamiak 57, South Kitsap 35

Kennewick 70, Davis 52

King's Way Christian School 58, Woodland 45

Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Everett 37

Liberty 52, Ballard 30

Meadowdale 47, Juanita 41

Naselle 57, Yakama Tribal 34

North Mason 72, Shelton 39

Prosser 59, Wenatchee 20

Seton Catholic 49, Centralia 41

Tahoma 87, Issaquah 72

Wahkiakum 49, Mabton 32

Woodinville 71, Eastside Catholic 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellingham vs. Anacortes, ccd.

Burlington-Edison vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Riverside, Ore., ccd.

Federal Way vs. Emerald Ridge, ppd.

Mount Tahoma vs. Washington, ccd.

Redmond vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Trout Lake vs. Stevenson, ccd.

Willapa Valley vs. Northwest Christian (Lacey), ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you