PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-9, 19-25, 25-9
Bison def. Harding County, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11
Burke def. Wagner, 20-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 15-10
Chester def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-16, 25-13
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20
Dupree def. Lemmon, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16
Edgemont def. Pine Ridge, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16
Freeman def. Canistota, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18
Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-9
Gayville-Volin def. Avon, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19
Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10
Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 25-17, 25-7
Herreid/Selby Area def. Ipswich, 25-14, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17
Hot Springs def. Oelrichs, 25-3, 25-11, 25-11
Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
Little Wound def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11
Lyman def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19
McCook Central/Montrose def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15
McIntosh def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12
Milbank def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17
Northwestern def. North Central Co-Op, 25-3, 25-9, 25-6
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-12, 25-22, 25-22
Platte-Geddes def. Winner, 25-18, 20-25, 28-26, 25-13
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-8, 25-15
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Ethan, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Vermillion def. Parker, 25-9, 25-11, 25-20
Viborg-Hurley def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 28-26, 25-23
West Central def. Tri-Valley, 13-25, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-6
Wolsey-Wessington def. Redfield, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.