BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 76, Winterset 61

Albia 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 35

Alburnett 64, New London 62, OT

Anamosa 49, Northeast, Goose Lake 46

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Janesville 40

Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, North 44

Belle Plaine 69, BCLUW, Conrad 51

Boone 57, Denison-Schleswig 45

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 80, West Lyon, Inwood 70

Central Springs 76, Northwood-Kensett 59

Clarinda 52, Creston 49, OT

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, Manson Northwest Webster 45

Clear Creek-Amana 43, Beckman, Dyersville 35

Colo-NESCO 45, AGWSR, Ackley 38

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Glidden-Ralston 31

Denver 73, Union Community, LaPorte City 59

East Marshall, LeGrand 73, GMG, Garwin 68

East Union, Afton 74, Orient-Macksburg 36

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 89, North Mahaska, New Sharon 77

Fairfield 74, West Burlington 46

H-L-V, Victor 62, Tri-County, Thornburg 32

IKM-Manning 69, MVAOCOU 32

Independence 72, South Tama County, Tama 44

Iowa Valley, Marengo 59, B-G-M 34

Jesup 73, North Tama, Traer 36

Kee, Lansing 89, Central Elkader 57

Keota 79, Highland, Riverside 61

Lamoni 49, Diagonal 40

Lisbon 70, Midland, Wyoming 42

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Knoxville 55

Mediapolis 40, Pekin 36

Montezuma 57, Grundy Center 55

Mount Ayr 66, Interstate 35,Truro 55

Mount Pleasant 40, Ottumwa 39

Nashua-Plainfield 48, North Butler, Greene 42

Newman Catholic, Mason City 86, Dunkerton 62

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 80, Bishop Garrigan 76

Red Oak 64, Southwest Valley 47

Ruthven-Ayrshire 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 57

Southeast Valley 62, Greene County 32

Spirit Lake 66, Jackson County Central, Minn. 53

Springville 60, Meskwaki Settlement School 49

St. Mary's, Remsen 76, Woodbury Central, Moville 28

Stanton 55, Lenox 41

Storm Lake 84, Sioux City, West 68

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, Riceville 52

Van Meter 79, Woodward Academy 29

Waukon 69, South Winneshiek, Calmar 46

West Fork, Sheffield 72, Osage 67

West Harrison, Mondamin 60, Woodbine 45

West Sioux 59, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58

Williamsburg 83, Washington 73

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you