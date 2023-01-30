BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellaire 70, Boyne Falls 28

Bloomfield Christian 59, Livingston Christian 45

Dansville 52, Webberville 32

Dearborn 65, Livonia Churchill 26

Evart 67, Lake City 35

Fennville 52, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 44

Iron Mountain 64, North Central 58

Kalamazoo Central 59, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 58

Lansing Christian 55, Jackson Christian 22

North Muskegon 43, Oakridge High School 40

St. Ignace 76, Harbor Springs 45

Sturgis 59, Bronson 34

Three Oaks River Valley 77, Covert 49

Traverse City Christian 56, Bear Lake 20

Warren Woods Tower 56, Fraser 33

Westland John Glenn 69, Dearborn Fordson 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Flint International vs. Burton Genesee Christian, ccd.

