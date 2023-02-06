GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 47

Avon 59, Kimball/White Lake 57, OT

Bon Homme 50, Menno 37

Canton 50, Parker 37

Chester 70, Flandreau Indian 29

Colman-Egan 45, Baltic 37

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Canistota 41

Ethan 52, James Valley Christian 29

Freeman 60, Gregory 53

Harrisburg 59, Tea Area 57

Hay Springs, Neb. 57, Oelrichs 22

Jones County 55, Kadoka Area 39

Leola/Frederick 35, Langford 30

Lyman 58, Chamberlain 46

Marty Indian 64, Pine Ridge 56

Mobridge-Pollock 66, Crow Creek 49

St. Thomas More 56, Red Cloud 46

Sunshine Bible Academy 35, Mitchell Christian 34

Waubay/Summit 63, Wilmot 28

Webster 47, Britton-Hecla 37

White River 59, Colome 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

