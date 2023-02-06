GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 47
Avon 59, Kimball/White Lake 57, OT
Bon Homme 50, Menno 37
Canton 50, Parker 37
Chester 70, Flandreau Indian 29
Colman-Egan 45, Baltic 37
Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Canistota 41
Ethan 52, James Valley Christian 29
Freeman 60, Gregory 53
Harrisburg 59, Tea Area 57
Hay Springs, Neb. 57, Oelrichs 22
Jones County 55, Kadoka Area 39
Leola/Frederick 35, Langford 30
Lyman 58, Chamberlain 46
Marty Indian 64, Pine Ridge 56
Mobridge-Pollock 66, Crow Creek 49
St. Thomas More 56, Red Cloud 46
Sunshine Bible Academy 35, Mitchell Christian 34
Waubay/Summit 63, Wilmot 28
Webster 47, Britton-Hecla 37
White River 59, Colome 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
