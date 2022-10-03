PREP FOOTBALL=
East Bladen 42, West Bladen 0
East Carteret 29, Pinetown Northside 22
Fayetteville Pine Forest 24, Fayetteville Sanford 21
Jacksonville White Oak 20, Croatan 14
Laney 45, West Brunswick 29
New Hanover County 33, Wilmington Ashley 0
North Brunswick 15, Topsail 12
Pender County 58, South Columbus 18
Reidsville 19, Walkertown 6
Rocky Point Trask 28, West Columbus 7
Wilmington Laney 45, West Brunswick 29
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
