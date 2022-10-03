PREP FOOTBALL=

East Bladen 42, West Bladen 0

East Carteret 29, Pinetown Northside 22

Fayetteville Pine Forest 24, Fayetteville Sanford 21

Jacksonville White Oak 20, Croatan 14

Laney 45, West Brunswick 29

New Hanover County 33, Wilmington Ashley 0

North Brunswick 15, Topsail 12

Pender County 58, South Columbus 18

Reidsville 19, Walkertown 6

Rocky Point Trask 28, West Columbus 7

Wilmington Laney 45, West Brunswick 29

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

