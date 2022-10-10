PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Baltic def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15

Canton def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-14, 25-8

Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-21

Deubrook def. Webster, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-5, 25-9, 25-14

Estelline/Hendricks def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Garretson def. Lennox, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18

Howard def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18

Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13

St. Francis Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-17, 25-9

Viborg-Hurley def. Scotland, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19

White River def. Bennett County, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you