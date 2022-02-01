GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 49, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 43

Alabama Christian Academy 54, LAMP 44

Arab 50, Douglas 28

Autaugaville 51, Marbury 46

Brilliant 56, Hackleburg 42

Center Point 39, Woodlawn 32

Childersburg 54, Reeltown 47

Elba 74, Samson 56

Fayette County 47, Berry 19

Florala 65, Georgiana 58

Fort Payne 52, DAR 33

Gadsden 63, Etowah 30

Good Hope 58, Priceville 41

Greensboro 52, Demopolis 48

Gulf Shores 73, Saint Luke's Episcopal 44

Hanceville 31, Curry 26

Houston Academy 60, Daleville 20

Lexington 56, Shoals Christian 36

Luverne 64, McKenzie 19

Mae Jemison 61, Lawrence County 52

Mortimer Jordan 59, Marion County 40

Ohatchee 63, Cleburne County 45

Opelika 61, Smiths Station 23

Pell City 62, John Carroll Catholic 27

Pike Liberal Arts 40, Autauga Academy 16

Prattville Christian Academy 65, Wetumpka 32

Russellville 50, Red Bay 37

Southeastern 54, J.B. Pennington 45

Straughn 34, Brantley 27

Sumiton Christian 66, Victory Chr. 31

Talladega 73, Alexandria 66

Temple, Ga. 55, Faith Christian 38

Vestavia Hills 63, Huffman 42

Vinemont 48, Westminster Christian Academy 46

West Limestone 47, Ardmore 43

Westbrook Christian 54, North Sand Mountain 51

White Plains 51, Jacksonville 40, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

