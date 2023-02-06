BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American History 74, Newark Vocational 69

Atlantic Tech 56, Glassboro 46

Bard 61, Bloomfield 50

Barnegat 60, Seneca 43

Bayonne 81, Technology 41

Belvidere 73, Warren Tech 32

Bordentown 63, Delran 46

Brearley 55, Manville 50

Burlington City 61, Willingboro 40

Burlington Township 71, Kingsway 52

CAPS Central 63, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 59

Camden 114, Winslow 46

Camden Catholic 58, Audubon 36

Camden Eastside 71, Paulsboro 49

Cedar Grove 60, Sussex Tech 56

Cherry Hill East 82, Bridgeton 52

Cinnaminson 72, Pennsauken 35

Clayton 75, Moorestown Friends 61

Collingswood 62, Pennsville Memorial 58

Delaware Valley Regional 48, Voorhees 37

Delbarton 59, Mendham 47

Dickinson 49, Lincoln 41

Dover 73, Whippany Park 71

Dunellen 55, Academy Charter 31

Eagle Academy 63, Orange 59

East Brunswick Magnet 58, Piscataway Tech 45

Ferris 68, BelovED Charter 49

Fort Lee 42, Watchung Hills 39

Freehold 62, Neptune 61

Hammonton 69, Vineland 23

Hasbrouck Heights 66, Boonton 56

Highland Park 58, Perth Amboy Tech 40

Hoboken 75, Kearny 47

Indian Hills 52, West Milford 43

Kinnelon 35, Parsippany 33

Lakeland 80, Paterson Charter 37

Lenape 46, Moorestown 42

Madison 36, Roxbury 34

Mainland Regional 58, Red Bank Regional 54

McNair 66, University Charter 19

Morris Catholic 62, Mountain Lakes 43

North Bergen 70, Union City 58

North Plainfield 60, Roselle Park 46

Northern Burlington 74, Maple Shade 24

Oakcrest 73, Millville 68

Palmyra 70, Stem Civics 61

Paramus 59, Morris Knolls 55

Park Ridge 53, Leonia 34

Parsippany Hills 64, Manchester Regional 41

Rancocas Valley 53, Hopewell Valley Central 43

Randolph 63, Wayne Hills 45

Roselle Catholic 69, Newark Central 41

Salem County Vo-Tech 50, Camden Tech 37

Shore Regional 80, Lakewood 38

Somerville 41, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 37

St. Joseph-Metuchen 74, Morristown 60

St. Peter's Prep 64, Snyder 47

Sterling 52, Cherry Hill West 49

Trenton Central 81, St. Thomas Aquinas 70

Union Catholic 82, Livingston 62

Wall 62, Jackson Liberty 57

Westampton Tech 65, Trenton Catholic 59

Wildwood 53, Lower Cape May Regional 44

Woodbury 50, Lindenwold 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

