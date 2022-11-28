BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bagdad 51, Mayer 44

Cactus 85, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 47

Desert Heights Prep 65, Wellton Antelope 50

Flagstaff Coconino 63, Phoenix Greenway 40

Goodyear Millenium 80, Avondale Westview 46

Joseph City 57, Ash Fork 31

Marana Mountain View 63, Pusch Ridge Christian 60

Mesa Mountain View 73, Mesa Westwood 31

North Valley Christian Academy 55, Salome 30

Paradise Valley 66, Sierra Linda 32

Peoria Centennial 68, Desert Edge 44

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 35, Scottsdale Chaparral 32

Phoenix North Canyon 84, Glendale Independence 22

Rancho Solano Prep 47, Horizon Honors 39

Raymond S. Kellis 88, La Joya Community 48

Rock Point 63, Many Farms 16

Safford 56, Eagar Round Valley 45

Sanders Valley 60, Red Mesa 42

Scottsdale Notre Dame 65, Tucson Catalina Foothills 60

St. David 59, Morenci 57

Tucson 70, Nogales 39

Tucson Sunnyside 77, Tucson Desert View 48

Vail Cienega 62, Marana 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cicero Preparatory Academy vs. Eloy Santa Cruz, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you