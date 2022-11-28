BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bagdad 51, Mayer 44
Cactus 85, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 47
Desert Heights Prep 65, Wellton Antelope 50
Flagstaff Coconino 63, Phoenix Greenway 40
Goodyear Millenium 80, Avondale Westview 46
Joseph City 57, Ash Fork 31
Marana Mountain View 63, Pusch Ridge Christian 60
Mesa Mountain View 73, Mesa Westwood 31
North Valley Christian Academy 55, Salome 30
Paradise Valley 66, Sierra Linda 32
Peoria Centennial 68, Desert Edge 44
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 35, Scottsdale Chaparral 32
Phoenix North Canyon 84, Glendale Independence 22
Rancho Solano Prep 47, Horizon Honors 39
Raymond S. Kellis 88, La Joya Community 48
Rock Point 63, Many Farms 16
Safford 56, Eagar Round Valley 45
Sanders Valley 60, Red Mesa 42
Scottsdale Notre Dame 65, Tucson Catalina Foothills 60
St. David 59, Morenci 57
Tucson 70, Nogales 39
Tucson Sunnyside 77, Tucson Desert View 48
Vail Cienega 62, Marana 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cicero Preparatory Academy vs. Eloy Santa Cruz, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.