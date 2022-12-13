GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Canby 53, Sandy 45
Colton 45, Yamhill-Carlton 24
Corbett 64, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 39
Damascus Christian 54, Westside Christian 31
Faith Bible 40, St. Stephens Academy 26
Gaston 44, Kennedy 30
Illinois Valley 30, Rogue River 22
La Grande 59, Union 49
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 37, St. Helens 28
Neah-Kah-Nie 45, Catlin Gabel 29
North Douglas 55, Western Christian High School 30
Riverdale 46, Nestucca 32
Roosevelt 58, Gresham 40
Southwest Christian 50, Grand View Christian 9
