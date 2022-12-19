GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 43, Nelson County 36
Bishop O'Connell 61, Socastee, S.C. 17
Briar Woods 75, John Champe 11
Buckingham County 56, Prince Edward County 37
Castlewood 37, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 23
Cave Spring 60, Christiansburg 47
Centreville 48, Langley 32
Chatham 38, GW-Danville 34
Clarke County 52, Skyline 47
Clover Hill 54, TJHS 35
Collegiate-Richmond 57, Prince George 32
Cumberland 42, Amelia County 33
Fauquier 51, Warren County 44
Floyd County 66, Patrick County 31
Franklin 50, Sussex Central 17
George Marshall 44, Westfield 42
Highland Springs 64, The Covenant School 37
James Monroe, W.Va. 59, Graham 26
James Robinson 54, Chantilly 37
James Wood 45, Liberty-Bealeton 15
John Battle 58, Holston 34
Millbrook 49, Tuscarora 42
Monacan 60, John Marshall 44
Mountain View 39, King George 36
North Stafford 43, Wakefield 41
Oakton 53, Lake Braddock 35
Osbourn 46, Gar-Field 43
Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Cumberland Valley, Pa. 37
Potomac Falls 56, Dominion 31
St. Gertrude 76, Hanover 68
St. Michael Catholic 23, Quantico 20
Steward School 58, Henrico 54
StoneBridge School 25, Tidewater Academy 22
Strasburg 65, Madison County 52
Stuarts Draft 40, Mountain View 38
Varina 55, Meadowbrook 17
William Fleming 79, Harrisonburg 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
