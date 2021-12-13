GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 51, Monticello 29

Annawan 54, Erie/Prophetstown 30

Armstrong 60, Blue Ridge 20

Aurora Central Catholic 52, Lindblom 26

Belvidere 52, Harvard 23

Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, Alton 48

Bowen 19, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 9

Breese Mater Dei 43, Highland 34

Bremen 37, Kennedy 29

Camp Point Central 53, Winchester (West Central) 19

Carrollton 59, Concord (Triopia) 33

Cary-Grove 42, Woodstock Marian 26

Centralia 47, Carlyle 46

Christopher 55, Bluford Webber 19

Clinton 51, Decatur St. Teresa 29

Cullom Tri-Point 47, Donovan 31

De La Salle 47, Oak Lawn Richards 44

Fairbury Prairie Central 49, Coal City 25

Fairfield 45, Eldorado 36

Fieldcrest 72, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 20

Flora 47, Edwards County 22

Gillespie 44, Litchfield 27

Gilman Iroquois West 33, Gardner-South Wilmington 26

Granite City 66, McCluer, Mo. 43

Greenville 39, Piasa Southwestern 14

Henry 26, Putnam County 17

Hononegah 50, Rockford Boylan 46

Illini West (Carthage) 67, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 30

Indian Creek 66, DePue 14

Johnston City 62, Hardin County 32

Kankakee Grace Christian 24, Momence 14

Lake Park 62, Glenbard West 40

Lake Zurich 45, Mundelein 31

LeRoy 52, Lexington 28

Mahomet-Seymour 63, Tolono Unity 24

Manteno 42, Streator 22

Marshall 46, Olney (Richland County) 35

McGivney Catholic High School 55, Trenton Wesclin 27

Moline 65, Peoria Manual 22

Monmouth-Roseville 54, Warsaw West Hancock 48

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 59, Jacksonville Routt 40

Mt. Zion 51, Maroa-Forsyth 43

Nazareth 53, Metea Valley 32

New Trier 49, Chicago (Lane) 18

North Clay 46, Altamont 39

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 44, Beardstown 24

Okaw Valley 43, Argenta-Oreana 29

Ottawa Marquette 44, Roanoke-Benson 40

Pana 70, Staunton 18

Paris 87, Casey-Westfield 10

Parkview Christian Academy 42, Kankakee Trinity Academy 29

Peotone 68, Lisle 32

Petersburg PORTA 39, Athens 20

Pittsfield 48, Liberty 25

Princeville 53, Stark County 20

Rochester 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 46

Rockridge 39, Knoxville 31

Rolling Meadows 54, Palatine 34

Sandburg 69, Lincoln Way West 45

Schaumburg Christian 71, Westminster Christian 12

Seneca 46, Morris 16

Sherrard 57, Aledo (Mercer County) 35

Skokie (Ida Crown) 51, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 33

Somonauk 48, Kirkland Hiawatha 25

St. Viator 59, Libertyville 43

Stevenson 52, Barrington 41

Sullivan 42, Macon Meridian 27

Teutopolis 62, Effingham St. Anthony 32

Tremont 49, Heyworth 33

Triad 53, Collinsville 37

Vernon Hills 62, Maine East 60

Vienna 52, Goreville 39

Watseka (coop) 41, Fithian Oakwood 37

Westville 53, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35

Woodlawn 63, Farina South Central 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marion vs. Cairo, ccd.

