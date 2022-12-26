BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caesar Rodney, Del. 64, Parkside 42
Delmar, Del. 78, Crisfield 32
Dover, Del. 71, Stephen Decatur 54
Downingtown West, Pa. 53, Oakdale 35
Potomac, Va. 77, Edmondson-Westside 71
SEED, D.C. 58, Washington 52
St. Peter's, N.Y. 36, St. Mary's Ryken 24
Sussex Central, Del. 62, Snow Hill 30
Walkersville 73, Kent County 32
Woodbridge, Del. 75, Col. Richardson 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.