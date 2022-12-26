BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caesar Rodney, Del. 64, Parkside 42

Delmar, Del. 78, Crisfield 32

Dover, Del. 71, Stephen Decatur 54

Downingtown West, Pa. 53, Oakdale 35

Potomac, Va. 77, Edmondson-Westside 71

SEED, D.C. 58, Washington 52

St. Peter's, N.Y. 36, St. Mary's Ryken 24

Sussex Central, Del. 62, Snow Hill 30

Walkersville 73, Kent County 32

Woodbridge, Del. 75, Col. Richardson 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

