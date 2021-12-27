BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butler 80, Bishop Canevin 73
Central Martinsburg 72, Friends Select 68
Central York 70, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 65
Chambersburg 60, South Western 49
Corry 63, Girard 51
Ellwood City 77, Saegertown 36
Hempfield 51, West Lawn Wilson 50
Hickory 60, Farrell 46
Holy Redeemer 79, Hanover Area 52
La Salle 68, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 61
Meadville 69, Valley 51
Mercer 46, Moniteau 24
Mid Valley 53, Lakeland 27
Muncy 88, Galeton 29
Portage Area 68, Homer-Center 27
Pottsville Nativity 72, Bethlehem Freedom 71
Scranton 71, Dunmore 60
Scranton Prep 54, Scranton Holy Cross 40
Shenandoah Valley 64, Blue Mountain 51
Upper Dauphin 70, Tri-Valley 61
Warwick 65, Garden Spot 36
Waynesburg Central 60, West Greene 43
Belvidere Tournament=
Pen Argyl 46, Sussex Tech, N.J. 39
Boardwalk Classic=
Latin Charter 72, Cumberland Regional, N.J. 25
Northern Lehigh Tournament=
Palmerton 54, Lehighton 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Stroudsburg vs. West Scranton, ppd. to Dec 28th.
