BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Butler 80, Bishop Canevin 73

Central Martinsburg 72, Friends Select 68

Central York 70, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 65

Chambersburg 60, South Western 49

Corry 63, Girard 51

Ellwood City 77, Saegertown 36

Hempfield 51, West Lawn Wilson 50

Hickory 60, Farrell 46

Holy Redeemer 79, Hanover Area 52

La Salle 68, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 61

Meadville 69, Valley 51

Mercer 46, Moniteau 24

Mid Valley 53, Lakeland 27

Muncy 88, Galeton 29

Portage Area 68, Homer-Center 27

Pottsville Nativity 72, Bethlehem Freedom 71

Scranton 71, Dunmore 60

Scranton Prep 54, Scranton Holy Cross 40

Shenandoah Valley 64, Blue Mountain 51

Upper Dauphin 70, Tri-Valley 61

Warwick 65, Garden Spot 36

Waynesburg Central 60, West Greene 43

Belvidere Tournament=

Pen Argyl 46, Sussex Tech, N.J. 39

Boardwalk Classic=

Latin Charter 72, Cumberland Regional, N.J. 25

Northern Lehigh Tournament=

Palmerton 54, Lehighton 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Stroudsburg vs. West Scranton, ppd. to Dec 28th.

