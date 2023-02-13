BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 75, Willmar 50
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48, MACCRAY 45
Avail Academy 82, Hope Academy 60
Belle Plaine 93, Sibley East 64
Bethlehem Academy 70, Alden-Conger 55
Bigfork 67, Carlton 59
Bloomington Kennedy 69, Fridley 59
Buffalo 97, Minnehaha Academy 90
Columbia Heights 86, Spring Lake Park 80
DeLaSalle 90, Brooklyn Center 74
Duluth East 79, Blaine 62
East Grand Forks 75, Crookston 59
Eden Prairie 86, St. Michael-Albertville 68
Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Minnewaska 41
Fairmont 68, St. James Area 61
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 78, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 69
Hibbing 81, Duluth Marshall 51
Hillcrest Lutheran 73, Ortonville 29
La Crescent 60, Fillmore Central 47
Lake City 83, Chatfield 65
Lakeview 79, Minneota 61
Liberty Classical 84, LILA 57
Minneapolis Edison 95, Minneapolis South 64
Minneapolis Southwest 70, Minneapolis Henry 41
Minneapolis Washburn 80, Minneapolis Roosevelt 45
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82, St. Clair 55
Mounds Park Academy 55, Nova Classical Academy 37
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 71, Sleepy Eye 51
Nevis 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 47
Osakis 81, Little Falls 62
Pine Island 62, Triton 50
Proctor 58, Barnum 48
Richfield 70, Holy Angels 62
Robbinsdale Cooper 76, St. Anthony 55
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Yellow Medicine East 59
Sacred Heart 83, Fertile-Beltrami 70
Schaeffer Academy 75, Houston 43
Sebeka 68, Laporte 55
South St. Paul 82, Two Rivers 79
Southwest Minnesota Christian 85, Jackson County Central 70
Spectrum 95, Maple Lake 36
Spring Grove 59, Kingsland 23
St. Thomas Academy 74, Park (Cottage Grove) 70
Stewartville 91, Caledonia 64
Swanville 91, Benson 83
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 69, Glenville-Emmons 42
Two Harbors 85, Mesabi East 45
United South Central 74, St. Charles 65
Washington Tech 62, Math and Science Academy 58
Winona Cotter 58, Lanesboro 57
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
