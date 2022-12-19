GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colebrook 49, White Mountains 42
Conant 34, Hopkinton 23
Epping 32, Profile 26
Fall Mountain 43, Hillsboro-Deering 40
Farmington 51, Franklin 44
Gilford 55, Inter-Lakes 25
Littleton 42, Portsmouth Christian Academy 30
Monadnock 73, Campbell 28
Moultonborough 46, Wilton-Lyndeborough 34
Oyster River 55, ConVal 53
Pittsfield 50, Nute 22
Stevens 41, Newport 29
Winnisquam 82, St. Thomas Aquinas 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
