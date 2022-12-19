GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colebrook 49, White Mountains 42

Conant 34, Hopkinton 23

Epping 32, Profile 26

Fall Mountain 43, Hillsboro-Deering 40

Farmington 51, Franklin 44

Gilford 55, Inter-Lakes 25

Littleton 42, Portsmouth Christian Academy 30

Monadnock 73, Campbell 28

Moultonborough 46, Wilton-Lyndeborough 34

Oyster River 55, ConVal 53

Pittsfield 50, Nute 22

Stevens 41, Newport 29

Winnisquam 82, St. Thomas Aquinas 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

