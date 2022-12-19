BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonny Eagle 62, Scarborough 44
Dexter Regional 60, Stearns 32
Dirigo 60, Stearns 32
Easton 67, Washburn District 41
Ellsworth 59, Houlton 44
Forest Hills Consolidated 74, Temple Academy 34
Fort Fairfield 60, Van Buren District 31
Freeport 43, Brunswick 33
Gorham 74, Massabesic 29
Lisbon 67, Wiscasset 37
Mattanawcook Academy 57, Central 50
Oceanside (Coop) 87, Maranacook Community 78
Old Orchard Beach 76, Seacoast Christian School 37
Portland 56, Hampden Academy 47
Presque Isle 63, John Bapst Memorial 36
Schenck 62, Woodland 35
South Aroostook Community 76, Hodgdon 31
Sumner Memorial 63, Narraguagus 53
Valley 65, Islesboro Central 44
Winthrop 80, Oak Hill 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Machias vs. Shead, ccd.
