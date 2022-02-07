BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bark River-Harris 49, Ishpeming 47
Berkley 60, Warren Cousino HS 45
Britton-Deerfield 16, Whitmore Lake 14
Carson City-Crystal 42, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 35
Clarkston 52, Birmingham Groves 46
Coldwater 56, Portage Northern 48
Detroit Cristo Rey 57, Academy of the Americas 31
Detroit Pershing 94, Detroit Mumford 78
Detroit Western Intl 65, Detroit East English 22
Escanaba 68, Westwood 50
Ferndale 56, Rochester Adams 45
GR Sacred Heart 59, Byron Center 45
Hart 60, Hesperia 50
Hillsdale Academy 65, Athens 35
Leslie 54, Dansville 46
Mesick 63, Manistee Catholic Central 29
Onaway 98, Fife Lake Forest Area 22
Reese 73, Bad Axe 53
Romeo 60, Grosse Pointe North 35
Shelby 43, Holton 40
St. Clair 44, St. Clair Shores South Lake 30
Traverse City Christian 60, Marion 48
Warren Woods Tower 56, Eastpointe East Detroit 52
White Cloud 57, Pentwater 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/