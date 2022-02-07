BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bark River-Harris 49, Ishpeming 47

Berkley 60, Warren Cousino HS 45

Britton-Deerfield 16, Whitmore Lake 14

Carson City-Crystal 42, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 35

Clarkston 52, Birmingham Groves 46

Coldwater 56, Portage Northern 48

Detroit Cristo Rey 57, Academy of the Americas 31

Detroit Pershing 94, Detroit Mumford 78

Detroit Western Intl 65, Detroit East English 22

Escanaba 68, Westwood 50

Ferndale 56, Rochester Adams 45

GR Sacred Heart 59, Byron Center 45

Hart 60, Hesperia 50

Hillsdale Academy 65, Athens 35

Leslie 54, Dansville 46

Mesick 63, Manistee Catholic Central 29

Onaway 98, Fife Lake Forest Area 22

Reese 73, Bad Axe 53

Romeo 60, Grosse Pointe North 35

Shelby 43, Holton 40

St. Clair 44, St. Clair Shores South Lake 30

Traverse City Christian 60, Marion 48

Warren Woods Tower 56, Eastpointe East Detroit 52

White Cloud 57, Pentwater 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

