BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Merit Academy 98, Maeser Prep Academy 34

Mount Vernon 78, Intermountain Christian 62

Water Canyon 62, Fredonia, Ariz. 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you