BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Harbor 96, Detroit University Prep 69

Coldwater 62, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 43

Detroit Renaissance 63, Bloomfield Hills 58

Detroit Southeastern 53, Center Line 48

Ferndale 90, Port Huron Northern 44

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 80, Detroit U-D Jesuit 66

Grand Rapids Homeschoolers 70, Berrien Springs 68

Muskegon Mona Shores 65, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 54

Saline 87, Walled Lake Northern 69

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you