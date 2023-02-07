PREP HOCKEY=

Ashland, Wis. 7, Moose Lake Area 1

Bagley/Fosston 6, Park Rapids 4

Coon Rapids 4, Totino-Grace 4, OT

Crookston 5, May-Port CG, N.D. 2

Detroit Lakes 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Duluth East 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4

North Shore 5, Ely 3

Roseau 3, Thief River Falls 0

Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Waconia 1

St. Paul Academy 6, River Falls, Wis. 2

Warroad 4, East Grand Forks 2

Windom 7, Redwood Valley 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

