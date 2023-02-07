PREP HOCKEY=
Ashland, Wis. 7, Moose Lake Area 1
Bagley/Fosston 6, Park Rapids 4
Coon Rapids 4, Totino-Grace 4, OT
Crookston 5, May-Port CG, N.D. 2
Detroit Lakes 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 1
Duluth East 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4
North Shore 5, Ely 3
Roseau 3, Thief River Falls 0
Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Waconia 1
St. Paul Academy 6, River Falls, Wis. 2
Warroad 4, East Grand Forks 2
Windom 7, Redwood Valley 0
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
