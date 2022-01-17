GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Flinthills 39, Burden Central 34
Lincoln 41, Lakeside 35
Osborne 62, Rock Hills 30
Phillipsburg 45, Oakley 26
Russell 40, Trego 35
Smith Center 54, Ellis 30
South Haven 53, Caldwell 6
St. John 59, Thunder Ridge 13
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Tescott 25
West Elk 48, Argonia 22
Flint Hills Shoot Out=
Mission Valley 39, Chase County 26
Hi-Plains League Tournament=
Lakin 47, Stanton County 33
Syracuse 54, Southwestern Hts. 46
Wichita County 46, Sublette 33
Hoisington Winter Jam=
Ellsworth 58, Ellinwood 57
Pratt 51, Victoria 35
Twin Valley League Tournament=
Clifton-Clyde 62, Wetmore 42
Wilson County Classic=
Neodesha 49, Douglass 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/