GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Flinthills 39, Burden Central 34

Lincoln 41, Lakeside 35

Osborne 62, Rock Hills 30

Phillipsburg 45, Oakley 26

Russell 40, Trego 35

Smith Center 54, Ellis 30

South Haven 53, Caldwell 6

St. John 59, Thunder Ridge 13

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Tescott 25

West Elk 48, Argonia 22

Flint Hills Shoot Out=

Mission Valley 39, Chase County 26

Hi-Plains League Tournament=

Lakin 47, Stanton County 33

Syracuse 54, Southwestern Hts. 46

Wichita County 46, Sublette 33

Hoisington Winter Jam=

Ellsworth 58, Ellinwood 57

Pratt 51, Victoria 35

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Clifton-Clyde 62, Wetmore 42

Wilson County Classic=

Neodesha 49, Douglass 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

