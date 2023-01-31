GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 54, Maxwell 34

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Nebraska City 10

Bancroft-Rosalie 43, Tekamah-Herman 38

Boone Central 54, O'Neill 37

Cornerstone Christian 56, Heartland Christian, Iowa 30

David City 44, Fairbury 27

Diller-Odell 52, Tri County 42

Dorchester 63, Heartland Lutheran 30

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Johnson County Central 10

Falls City 55, Mead 10

Gothenburg 49, Southern Valley 29

Hemingford 50, Hay Springs 32

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Friend 36

Lutheran High Northeast 56, Riverside 17

Pawnee City 23, Southern 21

Stanton 56, Twin River 34

Sutton 56, Sandy Creek 24

Weeping Water 30, Freeman 27

Wilber-Clatonia 40, Heartland 34

East Husker Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Howells/Dodge 33

North Bend Central 59, West Point-Beemer 29

Oakland-Craig 57, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34

Pender 55, Wisner-Pilger 30

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Auburn 42, Palmyra 39

Fort Kearney Conference=

Consolation=

Hi-Line 42, Loomis 35

Quarterfinal=

Overton 53, Pleasanton 39

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Axtell 13

Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Elm Creek 36

Lewis and Clark Conference=

Lewis Bracket=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Plainview 40

Ponca 57, Winside 21

Wakefield 57, Homer 54

Wynot 49, Bloomfield 32

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Boyd County 25, CWC 21

Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 30

North Central 72, Stuart 52

West Holt 64, Santee 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

